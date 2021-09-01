Ann Coulter Says Trump Promised To Bring Troops Home, Biden 'Had The Balls To Do It'

In a number of tweets posted Tuesday, Coulter praised Biden for having the courage to exit Afghanistan, while noting that Trump never fulfilled his campaign promises.

"Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it," Coulter wrote in a Twitter post.

"Here are a few of Trump's wuss, B.S. - I mean 'masterful' - tweets," she noted, pointing to Trump's Twitter archive.

The archive shows that the former president repeatedly tweeted about bringing troops home, but never withdrew them.