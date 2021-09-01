Supreme Court Will Decide Donald Trump's Case Against Big Tech, Lawyer Says

Former President Donald Trump filed in July a class action lawsuit against tech giants Google, Twitter and Facebook.

All three companies banned Trump from their platforms after the January 6 attacks on the United States Capitol, claiming that he incited violence and therefore broke terms of service.

Twitter banned Trump permanently, while Facebook's ban is expected to last until at least 2023.

According to John Coale, a lawyer representing the former president, the Supreme Court will have the final say in the matter.