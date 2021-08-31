Young Joe Biden Was Called 'Poorest Man In Congress,' What's His Net Worth Today?

When he was young, Joe Biden was known as the "poorest man in Congress."

Biden was only 29 years old when he was first elected to represent the state of Delaware in the Senate in 1972. He served in the upper chamber until January 2009, when he was inaugurated as Vice President.

He served in the White House alongside Barack Obama until 2016, when former President Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Biden won the 2020 presidential race and currently serves as the commander-in-chief.