Joe Biden's Past Racial Remarks Resurface After He Calls Cedric Richmond 'Boy'

President Joe Biden made what appeared to be a gaffe at a press conference on Monday evening, when he discussed the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

As video clips of the conference show, after Biden delivered remarks on the situation, he tried to introduce his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

As he was introducing Cedric Richmond, a 47 year old Black man, Biden called him "boy," which is considered to be an extremely offensive, racially derogatory term.