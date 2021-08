Bachelor in Paradise has only just begun. But already, fans have been been exposed to some major spoilers in regard to how the ABC reality series ends.

According to a recent report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Reality Steve, who is known for his frequently current spoilers of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, has shared a number of posts in recent weeks, regarding not only who will be featured throughout the new episodes of season seven, but who left "paradise" engaged to another contestant.