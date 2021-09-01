NFL Insider Challenges Dolphins To Deny Rumors Linking Them To Texans QB Deshaun Watson

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. The Texans may have hesitated to move Watson when he demanded a trade in January but after multiple lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him, they suddenly had a change of heart about keeping him on their roster.

As of now, the Texans are active on market, finding a trade partner in the 2021 NFL Draft for their controversial quarterback.