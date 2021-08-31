Trending Stories
Caitlyn Jenner: 'Untold' Truths Revealed in Netflix Docuseries

Caitlyn Jenner wears a black dress with her hair down.
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Caitlyn Jenner is starring in a new documentary.

After appearing for several years as Bruce Jenner on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 71-year-old transgender aspiring politician can be seen in Netflix's Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, which features her unlikely path to Olympic glory and highlights the challenges she faced as she learned to embrace her true self.

Below you'll find some of the surprising revelations made by Jenner amid the special, including a statement regarding the confusion she felt throughout her life while presenting as a male.

1. Bruce Jenner Was Always Confused

Bruce Jenner wears a red bow tie and suit.
Shutterstock | 2201159

"I've just always dealt with confusion in my soul," Jenner admitted in a clip from the documentary, via the New York Times. "But when sports came around, it became the place where I could shine. That changed everything."

According to Jenner, who came out as a trans woman in 2015, she used sports as a crutch. Rather than address her lingering identity issues, she dove head-first into being the best athlete she could be in an effort to distract herself from the hardships she was facing as an individual.

2. Caitlyn Jenner Believes Her Issues Fueled Her Success

Caitlyn Jenner wears a red dress and diamond necklace.
Shutterstock | 751606

"I've always had these issues going through me. But without them, I don't think I ever would have accomplished what I did," Jenner explained.

Although Jenner battled feelings of insecurity about who she was deep inside throughout the many decades she spent outwardly presenting as a man, she was able to successfully translate those issues into passion for her craft, which was all things sports.

Throughout her younger years as Bruce, Jenner wowed the world with her physical ability, all while facing inner demons within herself.

3. Caitlyn Jenner Believes Bruce Was Nothing More Than A 'Character'

Bruce Jenner in a white button-down shirt.
Shutterstock | 842284

Looking back at the time she spent as Bruce, Jenner said that he, which he identified at that time, decided to focus his attention on creating the "character" known as Bruce instead of working through the issues he felt over his identity.

"I trained 365 days out of the year because I needed to prove myself," Jenner explained, stating that he felt that if he could achieve certain accolades in the world of sports, it would somehow take away the pain he felt inside.

4. Bruce Jenner Hoped Success As An Athlete Would Absolve His Issues

Caitlynn Jenner wears a floral print dress.
Gettyimages | Thomas Niedermueller

According to Jenner, he truly felt that if he were able to accomplish a lot of things, and further establish himself as Bruce, the greatest athlete ever, years ago, he would no longer question who she was as a person.

"The winner of the decathlon is the greatest athlete in the world. They give you that title. That's what I want, right there. If I can win an Olympic gold medal, I can prove these issues don't exist," he thought to himself, back then.

5. Bruce Jenner's Success Couldn't Mask His Desire To Be A Woman

Bruce Jenner wears a striped button-up.
Shutterstock | 564025

"I was still the same old person with all the same old issues," Jenner recalled.

As we now know, Jenner ultimately learned that being a "he" wasn't for her. And in April 2015, she confirmed to the world that she would be known as Caitlyn Jenner, from then on.

Since then, Jenner has been thriving as a female as she resides with rumored girlfriend Sophie Hutchings in Malibu and attempts to get the people of California's vote for the next governor of the state.

