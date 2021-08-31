Caitlyn Jenner: 'Untold' Truths Revealed in Netflix Docuseries

Caitlyn Jenner is starring in a new documentary.

After appearing for several years as Bruce Jenner on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 71-year-old transgender aspiring politician can be seen in Netflix's Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, which features her unlikely path to Olympic glory and highlights the challenges she faced as she learned to embrace her true self.

Below you'll find some of the surprising revelations made by Jenner amid the special, including a statement regarding the confusion she felt throughout her life while presenting as male.