'RHONJ' Cast Re-Follows Each Other On Instagram After Blowout Fight

Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider have re-followed one another on Instagram after an alleged blowout fight during their cast trip to Nashville.

According to an August 30 report from All About the Real Housewives, the Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies started off their getaway on the wrong foot and ultimately, Giudice and Josephs unfollowed one another. However, after reportedly making amends, they appear to be in a good place, at least when it comes to their social media statuses.