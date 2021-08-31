Denise Richards Talks 'RHOBH' Return, Admits She 'Enjoyed' Filming

Denise Richards confirmed she would not be returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast last September after being accused of having an affair with co-star Brandi Glanville throughout the series' 10th season. But, would she ever reconsider the move and return to the Bravo reality show?
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards addressed a recent claim made by Garcelle Beauvais, which suggested she is open to a return, if at least one of the series' current cast members is removed from their role.