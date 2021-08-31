Denise Richards Talks 'RHOBH' Return, Admits She 'Enjoyed' Filming

"You know, I really did enjoy working on the show. I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all!" Richards said.

Although Richards is no longer featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her name has been mentioned in recent weeks.

"I am going to ask them, 'Do I get paid for every time my name comes up?'" Richards joked, adding that she only recently began tuning into season 11.