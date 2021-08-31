Trending Stories
Cary Deuber Slams Erika Jayne, Talks 'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Cancelation

Cary Deuber wears a beige dress with her hair down.
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Cary Deuber is no fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne.

While appearing on the August 30 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, the former Real Housewives of Dallas cast member looked back on a run-in she had with the legally troubled Bravo reality star and admitted that when it came to Jayne's vibe, she did not feel welcomed by her at all.

"I met her once in New York, [LeeAnne Locken] was hanging out with her and we were at like one of those US Weekly parties," Deuber recalled.

Cary Deuber Didn't Appreciate Erika Jayne's Treatment

Cary Deuber wears a sequined dress and gold earrings.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

"I said, 'Hi,' and kind of sat with her, but she was not very nice. She was not very kind, which I'm not really surprised," Deuber explained.

According to Deuber, she felt that they would get along since they were both part of the Real Housewives franchise.

"We're all Housewives, I’m from Dallas or whatever and you know, but I, I'm a pretty, like pretty good person and I'm pretty big deal in my own right. So I don't deserve to be treated like that. I was like, 'Wow,'" Deuber explained.

Cary Deuber Was Surprised To Hear The News Of 'RHOD' Being Canceled

Cary Deuber wears a white skirt and black top.
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo

When news broke earlier this month that Bravo would not be moving forward with new seasons of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Deuber, who was at work at the time, was caught off-guard.

"I was like, 'Really? Are you sure? Is it really?' Kary Brittingham actually called me and was like, 'Hey.' And I was like, 'No way.' And she was like, 'Yep, it's canceled,'" Deuber revealed. "They said that it had been really rough and really rough going. And this season, they're like, 'I don't see how it could even come back just because it got so dirty and so gross.'"

The 'RHOD' Cast Was Lacking Growth Before The Show's Cancelation

Cary Deuber wears printed dress and black heels.
Gettyimages | Ilya S. Savenok

As for why she believes the show came to an end, Deuber said the cast seemed to be stuck.

"There was no, no growth. I think that they just came to a standstill and I think they just couldn't find common ground," she offered. "I think it's like this big cancel culture era. And I think that's tough. And I think, you know, I think it's like, if the characters aren’t evolving and they aren’t [having] conflict resolution... it's boring to watch."

Cary Deuber Believes 'RHOD' Came To A 'Dead Halt' Amid Its Final Season

Cary Deuber wears a black chain-print dress and booties.
Gettyimages | Roy Rochlin

"And then you never learn anything about yourself. You know, if I hadn't resolved a lot of the conflicts I had, I would have been, first of all, I wouldn't had any friends on the show. And second of all, I wouldn't have grown as a person and learned so much about myself," Deuber continued. "If you get in a conflict, you have to resolve it or find a way to move forward or you're just, you know, not growing and the show's not growing and it just comes to a dead halt."

