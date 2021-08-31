Cary Deuber Slams Erika Jayne, Talks 'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Cancelation

Cary Deuber is no fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne.

While appearing on the August 30 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, the former Real Housewives of Dallas cast member looked back on a run-in she had with the legally troubled Bravo reality star and admitted that when it came to Jayne's vibe, she did not feel welcomed by her at all.

"I met her once in New York, [LeeAnne Locken] was hanging out with her and we were at like one of those US Weekly parties," Deuber recalled.