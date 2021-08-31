Trending Stories
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Bids You 'Good Morning' With Dress Blown Up

Celebrities

Who Is The Richest 'RHOBH' Cast Member?

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Would Send Ben Simmons To Warriors & Andrew Wiggins To Kings

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Suffers Exhaustion In Pantless Selfies

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo's Lakers Return Could Open Doors For Isaiah Thomas-Celtics Reunion, Per 'Fansided'

Rajon Rondo guarding Isaiah Thomas
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas headed into the 2021 offseason with the hope of finding a team that would give him the opportunity to play in the 2021-22 NBA season. One of the teams who were rumored to be interested in getting Thomas' services was the Los Angeles Lakers. After establishing an impressive performance in the workout sessions, Jon Krawczynsky of The Athletic revealed on Twitter that the Lakers were "strongly considering" signing Thomas to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal.

However, that's before veteran floor general Rajon Rondo became available on the free agency market.

Lakers Chose Rajon Rondo Over Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas complaining to the referee while being guarded by Rajon Rondo
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

After the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to buy out Rondo's contract and let him become an unrestricted free agent, Thomas' dream of playing for the Lakers vanished into thin air. Upon parting ways with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Twitter that Rondo signed a one-year deal with the Lakers.

"Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers today, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski said. "He agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis on Saturday. Rondo will still make his full $7.5M salary this season between buyout and new deal."

Isaiah Thomas Could Reunite With The Celtics

Isaiah Thomas sends a thumbs up to fans
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

It's easy to understand why the Lakers chose Rondo over Thomas. Aside from being more durable, Rondo already has experience playing alongside the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite his failed attempt to join the Lakers, Thomas still has the chance to play in the 2021-22 NBA season.

According to Andrew Hughes of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini, Rondo's return to the Lakers "opens doors" for the potential reunion between Thomas and the Boston Celtics this summer. With Danny Ainge gone in Boston, Hughes believes that Thomas may consider working for the man who oversaw his ascension into an MVP-caliber player - Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Why Signing Isaiah Thomas Make Sense For Celtics

Isaiah Thomas lays the ball up
Gettyimages | Elsa

Bringing Thomas back to Boston would make a lot of sense for Stevens. The Celtics may have successfully acquired Dennis Schroder to fill the hole left by Kemba Walker in their backcourt, but they still obviously need a veteran presence in their backcourt.

Having a battle-tested floor general would be more beneficial for the Celtics in the playoffs. Schroder is capable of posting impressive statistics during the regular season, but he has a history of underwhelming performance in the postseason. Signing Thomas would the Celtics insurance in case Schroder underperforms or suffers an injury.

Celtics Evaluating Young Guards

Most Celtics fans would definitely love to see Thomas return to Beantown in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, as of now, it remains unknown if there is an ongoing negotiation between Thomas and the Celtics regarding a potential deal. Before signing Thomas or other veterans, the Celtics may first want to see if at least one of their three young guards - Payton Pritchard, Kris Dunn, and Carsen Edwards - is capable of taking the role as their primary backup point guard next season.

Latest Headlines

Cary Deuber Slams Erika Jayne, Talks 'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Cancelation

August 31, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Christian Wood To Hornets For Washington, Jones, Plumlee & Draft Pick

August 31, 2021

'RHONJ' Cast Re-Follows Each Other On Instagram After Blowout Fight

August 31, 2021

Denise Richards Talks 'RHOBH' Return, Admits She 'Enjoyed' Filming

August 31, 2021

'American Horror Story' Season 10 Cast Will Include Some Famous Faces

August 31, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Suffers Exhaustion In Pantless Selfies

August 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.