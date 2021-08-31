NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo's Lakers Return Could Open Doors For Isaiah Thomas-Celtics Reunion, Per 'Fansided'

Veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas headed into the 2021 offseason with the hope of finding a team that would give him the opportunity to play in the 2021-22 NBA season. One of the teams who were rumored to be interested in getting Thomas' services was the Los Angeles Lakers. After establishing an impressive performance in the workout sessions, Jon Krawczynsky of The Athletic revealed on Twitter that the Lakers were "strongly considering" signing Thomas to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal.

However, that's before veteran floor general Rajon Rondo became available on the free agency market.