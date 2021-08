Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is one of the veteran big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Since the departure of James Harden and Russell Westbrook from Space City, most people believe that the Rockets are better off trading Wood for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

In the past months, Wood has already been linked to title contenders that are in need of a frontcourt boost and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.