American Horror Story has returned to FX after a two-year hiatus with season 10. And, as the new episodes continue to air, fans of the long-running series are being reunited with a number of former cast members, including show favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

As Newsweek recently revealed, Paulson and Peters will be joined by Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock, as well as several others, who are being highlighted amid the first half of the season, which has been deemed Red Tide.