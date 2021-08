As Us Weekly explained, there's a lot of questions that need answered on season four, including whether or not Grace is actually dead, and how Ben will react to the tragedy if she is.

Viewers of Manifest will also need to learn where Cal was during the time he disappeared and if Michaela and Zeke are headed for a split.

Perhaps a much more complex situation that fans need explained is which of the flight's passengers are actually villains.

All of this and more will surely be revealed on Manifest seasons four and five, which do not yet have set release dates with Netflix.