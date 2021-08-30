'Cruella 2' Release Date And Cast - Everything We Know

The debut Cruella film was released in theaters and on Disney+ just over three months ago, in May, but already, a sequel to the Disney movie is in the works.

According to a report shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Cruella was such a hit for Disney in the first couple of weeks at the box office that plans were actually made for a follow-up film just as it went into its second weekend in theaters.

As the outlet explained, the studio behind the Emma Stone-led project was in "early development" as of June.