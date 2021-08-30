Trending Stories
Celebrities

Who Is The Richest 'RHOBH' Cast Member?

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

US Politics

Did Joe Biden Fall Asleep During Meeting With Israeli Prime Minister?

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Thrills On The Beach With Exciting Announcement

'Cruella 2' Release Date And Cast - Everything We Know

Emma Stone wears a black blazer to 'Cruella' premiere.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

The debut Cruella film was released in theaters and on Disney+ just over three months ago, in May, but already, a sequel to the Disney movie is in the works.

According to a report shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Cruella was such a hit for Disney in the first couple of weeks at the box office that plans were actually made for a follow-up film just as it went into its second weekend in theaters.

As the outlet explained, the studio behind the Emma Stone-led project was in "early development" as of June.

Who Will Direct 'Cruella 2?'

Emma Stone stands with the creators of 'Cruella' on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

While there aren't too many details about the upcoming Cruella film quite yet, the report revealed that director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were expected to reunite for production on the sequel to the film, which was based around the life of One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

Cruella was first released on May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service’s Premier Access tier, which made it available for purchase for just $30.

How Much Money Did 'Cruella' Make?

Emma Stone is seen on a 'Cruella' poster.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Within the first couple of weeks after its release, Cruella earned $48.5 million globally and received widely positive reviews.

The film was also applauded for its 1970s punk rock aesthetic.

“We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. “The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend."

How Popular Was 'Cruella?'

Emma Stone wears red lipsticks and a dark blue pantsuit.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

According to the statement from the Disney spokesperson, the rave reviews and high box office turnout made the film one of their most popular live-action reimaginings.

"We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film," the media giant explained.

As Disney fans well know, the brand was reimagined a lot of its most popular films over the past decade or so, including Alice in Wonderland, Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, and Cinderella, and $1 billion grossers, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

Will Emma Stone Reprise Her Role In 'Cruella 2?"

Emma Stone holds arms out on red carpet in front of 'Cruella' poster.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Following its many successful reimaginings, Disney is planning to launch a number of other remakes in the coming years, including Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid.

As for what fans can expect to see from the Cruella 2 film, it's safe to say that Stone will reprise her lead role as Cruella, while Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser return to the franchise as Jasper Badun and Horace Badun, who were also main characters of the Disney film.

Latest Headlines

'Dancing With The Stars:' The Richest Pro Dancers

August 30, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Thrills On The Beach With Exciting Announcement

August 30, 2021

NFL Rumors: Mac Jones As Patriots' Week 1 Starting QB Could Force Cam Newton Out Of New England

August 30, 2021

Who Is The Richest 'RHOBH' Cast Member?

August 30, 2021

Kelly Dodd Claims 'Pretentious' Heather Dubrow Quit 'RHOC' Over Demotion

August 30, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Would Send Ben Simmons To Warriors & Andrew Wiggins To Kings

August 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.