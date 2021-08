Jamie Lynn Spears wasn't above showing she's feeling a little worse for wear as she posed from her trailer and showing off her famous legs this weekend. The 30-year-old actress and sister to pop princess Britney Spears has been busy filming for Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, with fresh selfies on her Instagram showing that being a streaming series star comes with its downsides.

Posting for her 2.2 million followers, the mom of two went with her signature baggy tee and no pants. See it below.