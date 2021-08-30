Elizabeth Hurley Thrills On The Beach With Exciting Announcement

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley had a major announcement today, and she was frolicking Welsh beaches to deliver it. The 56-year-old model and Austin Powers star is fresh from surprising her Instagram followers with news that she's expanded her family, although it isn't another child she's welcoming.

Posting on Monday and while the U.K. was still enjoying its August Bank Holiday weekend, the swimwear designer celebrated the time off, also using it to make her introduction. Fans, of course, got the beauty looking sensational as usual.

Big British Weekend

Elizabeth Hurley smiles outdoors
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. While the U.S. gears up for Labor Day weekend, Brits are getting their time off a little earlier, with most of the country today enjoying the day off work and what's left of the British summer.

Liz, who has been hunkered down in Herefordshire, U.K. for the pandemic, updated from outside of England, but still in the United Kingdom. Her beachy snap came from Welsh shores and it showed her seeming to have the place to herself - well, her and somebody special.

See The Photo Below

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder, wearing zip khaki cargo pants and a camo-print tee all knotted up to flaunt her rock-hard abs, sent out a giant smile and a raised arm, also holding her adorable new puppy, whom she introduced as Minnie.

Grinning from behind shades as she stunned the camera, the ex to Four Weddings and a Funeral actor Hugh Grant wrote: "Bank Holiday in Wales with my new puppy, Minnie." Three flamenco emoji jazzed up the caption. More photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Snaps

Elizabeth Hurley on steps in a dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

In 2020, Hurley made headlines for adopting puppy Shivraj, with photos showing him off also including teen son Damian. Liz had mentioned pooches as she spoke to Country Town & House, talking about home and saying:

"I rattle happily around a house in Herefordshire with my son and my dogs. My sister lives close by and I usually have a houseful of friends to stay at the weekends."

Hurley's post today brought in the fans, but also the celebs. Reality star Lisa Rinna was quick to leave a like. More below.

'Long Hikes' For Exercise

The star who regularly tops celebrity lists of famous faces defying their age, even mentioned dog-walking as she spoke to The Cut, revealing:

"I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises."

