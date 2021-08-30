Elizabeth Hurley Thrills On The Beach With Exciting Announcement

Elizabeth Hurley had a major announcement today, and she was frolicking Welsh beaches to deliver it. The 56-year-old model and Austin Powers star is fresh from surprising her Instagram followers with news that she's expanded her family, although it isn't another child she's welcoming.

Posting on Monday and while the U.K. was still enjoying its August Bank Holiday weekend, the swimwear designer celebrated the time off, also using it to make her introduction. Fans, of course, got the beauty looking sensational as usual.