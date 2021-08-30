NFL Rumors: Mac Jones As Patriots' Week 1 Starting QB Could Force Cam Newton Out Of New England

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton re-signed with the New England Patriots this summer with the hope of helping them return to the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL offseason. However, weeks after he inked a new deal with the Patriots, rumors have already begun to swirl around Newton and his future in New England. Despite having him on their roster, the Patriots still used the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Alabama product Mac Jones.

Coach Bill Belichick may have said on numerous occasions that Newton will be their starter in the 2021 NFL season, but Jones is currently making a strong case to take his spot in Week 1.