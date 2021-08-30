Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Would Send Ben Simmons To Warriors & Andrew Wiggins To Kings

Ben Simmons driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

More than a month before the 2021-22 NBA season officially starts, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains the subject of various trade speculations. Simmons may be still a member of the Sixers, but his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable. Since suffering a second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the former No. 1 pick has distanced himself from the Sixers.

Despite efforts from his teammates and his coaches to fix the issue, reports have circulated that Simmons isn't answering phone calls from anyone on the Sixers' organization, showing how determined he is in finding his way out of Philadelphia.

Proposed Three-Team Trade To Get Rid Of Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons practicing his shooting
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As of now, it's crystal clear that the only thing that the Sixers could do is to find a trade partner for Simmons. In a recent article, Christopher Kline of Fansided's The Sixer Sense suggested a three-team blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to get a massive haul for Simmons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would get Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, the Golden State Warriors would receive Simmons and Marvin Bagley III, and the Sacramento Kings would acquire Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Shake Milton.

Warriors Overpay For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

This seems like an overpay for the Warriors. Though they would be unloading Wiggins' massive salary in the proposed deal, they would also be giving up three of their most young promising talents to acquire Simmons. However, as Kline noted, the Warriors have long been interested in adding Simmons to their roster, believing that he would be a "perfect match" to their offensive system.

"Simmons’ skill set (passing, cutting, screening, elite defense) has long been considered to be a perfect match with the Warriors movement-based scheme," Kline wrote.

Ben Simmons Takes Role As Warriors' Fourth Superstar

Ben Simmons running the Sixers' offense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Simmons would be an intriguing addition to the Warriors. He would boost their performance on both ends of the floor and fulfill their dream of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. The former Rookie of the Year would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, an incredible playmaker, and a lockdown defender.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN. Though he's only expected to be the third or fourth fiddle in Golden State, he would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Warriors. Aside from having a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship, being mentored by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could help Simmons address the major problem in his game.

Do The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers And The Kings?

The proposed trade deal would also be beneficial for the Sixers and the Kings. Though they won't be getting an All-Star caliber player in return, the Sixers would be acquiring a veteran sharpshooter in Hield and three young and promising talents that they could use in a future blockbuster trade when the likes of Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal become available on the market.

Meanwhile, for the Kings, the potential deal would allow them to add three quality players that perfectly fit the timeline of De'Aaron Fox and could help him bring the team back to title contention.

