NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Would Send Ben Simmons To Warriors & Andrew Wiggins To Kings

More than a month before the 2021-22 NBA season officially starts, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains the subject of various trade speculations. Simmons may be still a member of the Sixers, but his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable. Since suffering a second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the former No. 1 pick has distanced himself from the Sixers.

Despite efforts from his teammates and his coaches to fix the issue, reports have circulated that Simmons isn't answering phone calls from anyone on the Sixers' organization, showing how determined he is in finding his way out of Philadelphia.