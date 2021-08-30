Jessica Simpson Assumed Pregnant In Revealing Bodycon Dress

Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is dropping jaws in a skin-tight and leopard-print bodycon dress, but the 41-year-old's fans aren't just eyeing up the style. The Dukes of Hazzard star is fresh from a date night series of snaps on her Instagram, where fans were quick to question whether baby #4 might be on the way - and it was more than just the odd isolated comment.

Jessica is a mom to kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae. The blonde now sees comments querying whether the headcount in her family is set to go up. See why below.

Stuns In Skin-Tight Dress

Jessica Simpson in the pool
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones definitely highlighting the fashion mogul's 100-pound weight loss - Jessica made 2019 headlines for shedding 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming her third child.

Striking a sexy and confident post both solo and with husband Eric Johnson, Jessica wowed in a super-tight and plunging animal-print dress, one bringing out both her curves and her gym-honed muscles, with the snaps also marking Jessica taking a break from parenting to enjoy "date night" with former sports face hubby Eric.

See The Photos Below

All high heels and bombshell blonde hair, the actress and singer wrote: "Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents it’s date night." Returning for her solo post as she once again showcased the sizzling look, the star told fans: "Come and Knock On My Door."

While some fans wanted to know her "secret" as they called her a "skinny minny," others were honing in on the belly. A user asking if "three's company," straight-up asked if Simpson is expecting. See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For Her Solo Photo

Jessica Simpson walking in her home
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Seeming to agree, was a fan replying: "My thoughts too, glad you said it. She looks great thin and fit but she looks bloated too."

"I thought pregnant too. Has a bit of a bump and she’s in such great shape otherwise. Pattern of dress to hide it?" another added. Separate was a follower writing: "Cute dress! Are you sporting a baby bump? #4"

A fair few others then jumped in asking the same thing, but Jessica has stayed silent. More below.

Said She Wants More Kids

In 2020, and shortly after welcoming 2019-born Birdie Mae, Jessica opened up to People, actually revealing she does want to expand her family. The clothing designer told the media outlet: “I can’t wait to have more kids. I love being pregnant. I have such an incredible connection with myself and with my body that I’ve never had before.”

“Just knowing that you’re creating a life is such a spiritual thing. Everything is growing, but you’re making a life. It’s pretty cool," she added.

