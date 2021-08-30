Trending Stories
Did Joe Biden Fall Asleep During Meeting With Israeli Prime Minister?

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
[C-SPAN][YouTube]
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

President Joe Biden on Friday met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Over the weekend, several video clips of Biden appearing to fall asleep during the meeting went viral on social media, with many users pointing to them as evidence that the Democrat is not up for the job.

The videos were posted by right-leaning Twitter accounts, with many of them receiving thousands of likes and millions of views.

But did Biden really fall asleep?

Watch The Video Below

The right-leaning publication Post Millennial posted a low quality video of Biden appearing to fall asleep to Twitter, telling followers to watch the president "doze off in the middle of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett."

The tweet has been liked and shared by thousands of users, but marked as "Manipulated Media" by the social network.

School safety advocate J.T. Lewis also posted a clip of the meeting. The high quality footage he shared appears to confirm that Biden indeed dozed off.

Fact Check

Fact checkers say that videos shared by The Post Millennial, J.T. Lewis, and other right-wing figures are highly misleading.

According to a fact check from Reuters news agency, the viral videos were misleadingly edited to make it seem like Biden fell asleep.

In reality, as longer footage of the encounter shows, Biden was looking down for a moment, but he did not actually fall asleep -- he participated in the conversation.

"Longer versions show Biden continues the conversation right after this moment," Reuters concluded in its analysis.

Misleading Clips

Other fact checkers agreed with Reuters' assessment. Even some prominent conservatives conceded that the footage was misleadingly cropped and edited.

Notably, The Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra posted to Twitter a full video of the meeting between Biden and Bennett, writing the following.

"Biden did not fall asleep during his meeting with Naftali Bennett. This video picks up where people claim that he fell asleep. The videos floating around cut off right when he starts talking. There's plenty to hit Biden on, but you have to be accurate."

Allegations Of Cognitive Decline

President Joe Biden looks on.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

Nicknamed "Sleepy Joe" by former President Donald Trump, Biden has faced pressure to take a test and prove he is not experiencing cognitive decline.

For instance, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas and 13 other GOP lawmakers issued this summer a letter calling on Biden to "demonstrate sound mental abilities" by taking a test.

Democrats and world leaders have defended Biden against these accusations.

Most notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his meeting with Biden that the allegations regarding his mental fitness have "nothing to do with reality."

