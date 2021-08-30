Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Three Players, Two 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps

Bradley Beal running the Wizards' offense
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Washington Wizards stood firm with their decision to keep All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. Instead of trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, the Wizards underwent a huge roster overhaul and built a more competitive team around Beal.

However, despite the major improvements they made this offseason, the Wizards are still not considered a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. If Beal realizes that they don't have what it takes to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people think that he could find his way out of Washington before the 2022 trade deadline.

Nuggets Go All-In For Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal gives a funny look to their bench
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Beal's situation with the Wizards is the Denver Nuggets. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Nuggets to acquire Beal from the Wizards.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a package that includes Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Bol Bol, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2024 and 2026.

Bradley Beal Is Worth Paying The King's Ransom

Bradley Beal dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Even if Beal demands a trade, potential suitors like the Nuggets would still need to pay the king's ransom to convince the Wizards to engage in a blockbuster deal. However, giving up Porter Jr., Gordon, Bol, two first-round picks, and two pick swaps for Beal would undeniably be worth it for the Nuggets, especially if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Nikola Jokic.

Pairing Beal with Jokic and Jamal Murray would give the Nuggets a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Bradley Beal's On-Court Impact On Nuggets

Bradley Beal goes for an easy layup
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Beal's arrival in Mile High City would help the Nuggets improve their offensive efficiency that ranked No. 7 in the league last season, scoring 114.2 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Beal would give the Nuggets one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a decent rebounder, playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

Last season, the 28-year-old shooting guard averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal would be the ideal third fiddle for Murray and Jokic.

Why The Wizards Would Make The Trade

The Wizards are only expected to consider such a trade scenario if Beal expresses his desire to leave Washington. By sending him to Nuggets, they would be getting three young and promising talents that could be part of their long-term future, together with two future first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Porter Jr. would be the biggest prize that the Wizards would receive in the hypothetical blockbuster deal. With his huge superstar potential, the Wizards could make MPJ the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Washington.

