NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Three Players, Two 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps

Despite suffering a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Washington Wizards stood firm with their decision to keep All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. Instead of trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, the Wizards underwent a huge roster overhaul and built a more competitive team around Beal.

However, despite the major improvements they made this offseason, the Wizards are still not considered a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. If Beal realizes that they don't have what it takes to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people think that he could find his way out of Washington before the 2022 trade deadline.