Kanye West: How Much Money Is He Making Off 'Donda' Album?

Released on August 29, rapper Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda is dividing critics and audiences alike, with some describing it as a masterpiece and others calling it a directionless mess.

Acclaim and negative reviews aside, Donda is on track to become incredibly successful and help the 44-year-old West increase his already tremendous wealth.

So, how much money is West making off Donda and how does it compare to his previous albums? What is the controversial rapper's net worth? Find out below.