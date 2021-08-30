Trending Stories
Kelly Dodd Claims 'Pretentious' Heather Dubrow Quit 'RHOC' Over Demotion

The 'RHOC' cast smiles in dresses in front of Bravo backdrop.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Kelly Dodd took aim at Heather Dubrow during the taping of her and husband Rick Leventhal's new podcast, "Unmasked."

As Dubrow, who Dodd slammed as a "pretentious b-tch" on the episode, films the upcoming 16th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with a couple of rumored new cast members, including Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong, Dodd took aim at her former co-star on her Patreon series.

In an exclusive sneak peek shared by Page Six, Dodd, 45, accused Dubrow, 52, of having too much "ego."

Kelly Dodd Claims Heather Dubrow Couldn't Handle Her Demotion

Kelly Dodd wears a navy dress and white and gold bow.
Gettyimages | Allen Berezovsky

According to Dodd, Dubrow left The Real Housewives of Orange County cast in 2017 after being offered a part-time role on the series.

“She got demoted, and her ego got to her," Dodd told co-host Leventhal. “She says that she quit because of the climate that was surrounding [the show]. … Well, that’s not true.”

“She got demoted. She didn’t like it. Her ego got the best of her. So, did she quit herself? Yeah, but she got demoted to a friend role," Dodd explained.

Heather Dubrow Claims She Was Going In A 'Different Direction'

Kelly Dodd wears a black and sheer minidress.
Gettyimages | Robin Marchant

Dubrow joined The Real Housewives of Orange County for season seven in 2012 and appeared in a full-time position through season 11. Meanwhile, Dodd joined for season 11 and continued to appear on the show in a full-time role until she was fired in June 2021.

After confirming her exit from the show in 2017, Dubrow said, “I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open.”

Heather Dubrow Returned To 'RHOC' After Kelly Dodd's Firing

Kelly Dodd shows off wedding ring and diamond watch in white dress.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

More recently, speaking to E! News about her exit, Dubrow said, "When I left the show, I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn’t really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in.”

However, after being invited back to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 16 earlier this year, after Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were fired, Dubrow decided to return to filming on the new episodes.

Kelly Dodd's Podcast Premieres This Wednesday

Heather Dubrow wears a white dress and carries a black purse.
Shutterstock | 564025

When Leventhal then asked Dodd what she would say to Dubrow if she had the chance, Dodd didn't hold back.

"To Heather? Go f-ck yourself,” Dodd stated. “Go sue me. Sue me. Lawyer up. Lawyer up. Clean out my bank account — let’s see how that works out for you.”

“It’s a good thing that we don’t have to censor ourselves on this show — say whatever the f-ck we want. Can’t we? F-cking a–holes,” Leventhal replied.

Dodd and Leventhal's new podcast will premiere in full this Wednesday, September 1, on Patreon.

