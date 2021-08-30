Kelly Dodd Claims 'Pretentious' Heather Dubrow Quit 'RHOC' Over Demotion

Kelly Dodd took aim at Heather Dubrow during the taping of her and husband Rick Leventhal's new podcast, "Unmasked."

As Dubrow, who Dodd slammed as a "pretentious b-tch" on the episode, films the upcoming 16th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with a couple of rumored new cast members, including Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong, Dodd took aim at her former co-star on her Patreon series.

In an exclusive sneak peek shared by Page Six, Dodd, 45, accused Dubrow, 52, of having too much "ego."