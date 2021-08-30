Florida Man Who Tried To Burn Sex Offenders To Death, What Happened To Him?

In 2018, Osceola County police officers arrested a Florida man after he tried to burn sex offenders to death.

By his own admission, Jorge Porto-Sierra -- who was 50 years old when he committed the crime -- traveled to the Friendly Village Inn & Motel on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee to "barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them."

Hundreds of registered sex offenders live in Kissimmee, many of them in the Friendly Village Inn & Motel, as The Inquisitr previously reported.