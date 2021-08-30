Trending Stories
'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Claims Dr. Wendy Osefo Is 'Different' After Plastic Surgery

Ashely Darby wears a red dress with curled hair and lipstick.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Ashley Darby is speaking out about her issues with Real Housewives of Potomac cast mate Dr. Wendy Osefo.

After she and her co-stars traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia for a cast trip, Darby addressed the ongoing tension between Osefo and Gizelle Bryant, who has been a close friend of hers for many years, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Following a heated argument between Osefo and Bryant during last week's episode, Darby, who has been caught in the middle of the drama, accused Osefo of changing after her plastic surgery makeover.

Ashley Darby Knows The 'RHOP' Cast Has To Call Out Dr. Wendy Osefo

Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant stand on a blue carpet in fancy dresses.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

"She is a different person," Darby said of Osefo. "Not just physically. She is carrying herself differently. Her choice of conversation and dialogue is different."

"Maybe if we had a better relationship with her, that would be different. But because she came into this group so strong and so firm in who she was, to all of a sudden be just so different -- and not in a bad way. No one says it's bad, but it is different -- to be so different, and for no one to call it out, then, A) I think we'd be fake, and B) we would definitely not be your real friends," Darby continued.

Ashley Darby Spoke Of Rumors Claiming Eddie Osefo Cheated

Ashley Darby wears a gold top and white bottom.
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo

As fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac have seen in recent weeks, Osefo has been upset with her cast mates, including Darby, for not only commenting on her new body in a negative way, but also for repeating false rumors accusing her husband, Eddie Osefo, of cheating.

Meanwhile, Darby and Bryant have insisted that they did so only out of concern for Osefo.

"If Gizelle really wanted to be malicious, if she really wanted to shade Eddie, I guarantee you she would have had the one liners coming left, right and center that would have landed dead on. So, I'm not going to say it was malicious," Darby insisted.

Ashley Darby Claims Dr. Wendy Osefo Overreacted To Eddie Rumors

Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant wear green and black dresses.
Gettyimages | Larry French

Darby went on to say that Osefo had an "overreaction" to her comments about Eddie, as well as the comments of the other women, because cheating rumors are par for the course when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise.

"I felt like there was more to her story -- not that story, but to her story -- than she was letting on, in that moment," Darby suspected, adding that many couples experienced hardships in their relationships amid the pandemic.

Ashley Darby Insists Dr. Wendy Osefo Is 'Not The Same'

Ashley Darby wears a white blazer with her hair up.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

"One of the things about being a public figure like this and sharing -- because we're not actresses, we're sharing our real lives, our personal lives -- one of the things that that goes into that is, you really do have to have a strong sense of self," Darby explained. "You have to have a strong sense of self as soon as you start. And if you don't, you'll just get chewed up and... not spit out, but you'll get chewed up. And I think Wendy's getting the chew right now because she really is not the same person."

To see more of Darby, Osefo, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season six on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

