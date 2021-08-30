'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Claims Dr. Wendy Osefo Is 'Different' After Plastic Surgery

Ashley Darby is speaking out about her issues with Real Housewives of Potomac cast mate Dr. Wendy Osefo.

After she and her co-stars traveled to Williamsburg, Virginia for a cast trip, Darby addressed the ongoing tension between Osefo and Gizelle Bryant, who has been a close friend of hers for many years, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Following a heated argument between Osefo and Bryant during last week's episode, Darby, who has been caught in the middle of the drama, accused Osefo of changing after her plastic surgery makeover.