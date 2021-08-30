Hurricane Ida Strengthens: How This Storm Will Impact Economy

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, flooding roads, tearing roofs from homes, and causing tremendous damage.

Ida could wreck the Gulf Coast economy, which would have a major impact on the United States and, in some ways, the world at large.

Louisiana’s 17 oil refineries, which can process more than 3.4 million barrels of crude oil a day, are vulnerable to flooding. The petrochemical plants in the state could also suffer major damage.

More than 80 percent of oil and gas production in the Gulf has already been halted, according to ABC News.