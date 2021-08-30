Kelly Ripa Adjusts To New Living Situation With Bittersweet Selfie

Kelly Ripa wasn't looking too happy as she and husband Mark Consuelos showed off their "empty nest" over the weekend. The 50-year-old talk show queen and her 1996-married husband, also 50, are fresh from having their $27 million NYC townhouse to themselves after youngest child Joaquin hits college. Kelly updated her Instagram yesterday with a couch selfie featuring a rather sad expression - Riverdale star Mark didn't exactly look thrilled either.

Kelly and Mark's other two children Lola and Michael are also no longer at home. Check out the snap below.