Demi Rose Enjoys Bikini Swing With Island Energy

Demi Rose is swinging into happiness while in a skimpy bikini top, and Instagram is loving it. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation, still the talk of the town with her new Pretty Little Thing clothing collection, was back to shouting out the label she fronts recently, with the photo also taking in the Ibiza, Spain location Demi left London for in July 2020.

Posting outdoors, happy, and on a rope-suspended swing, the British beauty stunned fans with her good looks. She also likely charged a pretty penny for the post.