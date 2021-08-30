Trending Stories
TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

Celebrities

Channing Tatum's Appearance Worries On Date With Zoe Kravitz

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Bids You 'Good Morning' With Dress Blown Up

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

Demi Rose Enjoys Bikini Swing With Island Energy

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is swinging into happiness while in a skimpy bikini top, and Instagram is loving it. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation, still the talk of the town with her new Pretty Little Thing clothing collection, was back to shouting out the label she fronts recently, with the photo also taking in the Ibiza, Spain location Demi left London for in July 2020.

Posting outdoors, happy, and on a rope-suspended swing, the British beauty stunned fans with her good looks. She also likely charged a pretty penny for the post.

It's Always Bikini Season

Demi Rose seated in dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one gaining over half a million likes as Demi's 17.4 million Instagram followers rushed to send their love. Demi, who had been shot chilling on a wooden swing amid a field strewn with an abandoned table, showed off her famous curves and her 24-inch waist, going summery in lettuce-trim and white bikini top, plus a chic cover-up skirt.

Gently smiling and quite likely barefoot, Rose tagged herself in Ibiza, writing: "Island energy" as she threw out the IG handle for Pretty Little Thing.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo

The breezy snap comes as Demi continues to flaunt her enviable Mediterranean lifestyle, this after she admitted to a miserable lock-down in London. Demi was body-shamed in quarantine, making headlines for clapping back. Three months after leaving the U.K. and settling in Spain with her pets, the model opened up to ES, revealing:

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me." Scroll for more photos after the swing snap below.

'Best Decision' She Made

Demi Rose on outdoor terrace in sun dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Continuing, the former Fashion Nova partner stated: "I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work."

Demi now regularly employs her beloved "Ibiza Magic Island" in posts as she enjoys the lidos, beaches, and outdoor terraces in Spain. She's even made headlines for picking her own lemons.

Can't Get Over Her Popularity

Demi, who shot to fame after a 2016 fling with rapper and ex to Kylie Jenner, Tyga, no longer needs the famous men as her profile shoots up. Rose joined MySpace to escape the school bullies, but her current status still takes her aback.

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away," she revealed. Demi has gained over 2 million followers since hitting 15 million in October 2020.

Latest Headlines

Florida Man Who Tried To Burn Sex Offenders To Death, What Happened To Him?

August 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian's Wedding Dress Appearance Shocks Kanye West Fans

August 30, 2021

Anna Kendrick Bids You 'Good Morning' With Dress Blown Up

August 30, 2021

Channing Tatum's Appearance Worries On Date With Zoe Kravitz

August 30, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Marc Gasol To Hornets For Future Second-Round Pick

August 30, 2021

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson 'Singing A Much Happier Tune' Because Of Gerald Everett

August 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.