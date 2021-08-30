Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian's Wedding Dress Appearance Shocks Kanye West Fans

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West close up
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Famous Relationships
Rebecca Cukier

Kanye West fans have been left shocked after estranged wife Kim Kardashian rocked up to the rapper's Donda album listening party in a wedding dress. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who has been showing support for 44-year-old West since filing for divorce in Febraury, put on quite the display ahead of the weekend as she and half of Chicago gathered to listen to the Grammy winner's much-anticipated new album.

Donda had not yet been released when Kim wore a custom-made Balenciaga wedding gown on stage. See it below.

'Donda' Offers Something Unexpected

Kim K indoors in leggings
KimKardashian/Instagram

Kanye's 27-track EP offered previews as the rapper performed at Soldier Field in Chicago while accompanied by an Apple Music live stream. KKW Beauty founder Kim, veiled and looking ethereal and mysterious, stunned in her couture dress, one that likely reminded fans of the custom-made Givenchy wedding dress she wore when tying the knot with the Yeezy founder back in 2014.

Kim walked onto the stage as Kanye delivered the show's final "No Child Left Behind" track - the audience promptly exploded at the mom of four's appearance.

See The Photos Below

Close-up photos showing Kim and Kanye face-to-face came with dad of four West clearly smiling. While rumors of the two reconciling have swirled, it's said that there's zero chance they'll be getting back together. "Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event," a source told TMZ. The sentiment was echoed by insiders at Hollywood Life, who stated:

“Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up." More after the photo.

Still Wearing His Yeezy Footwear

Kim K in bikini and Yeezy
KimKardashian/Instagram

Earlier this year, Kim updated her Instagram to say that she'd love Kanye "for life" as her ex turned 44. She shared a throwback featuring the former couple's children, although she wound up getting the cold shoulder from Kanye as he swiftly unfollowed her on Twitter.

“Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will," the HL source continued.

Family First

Kim continues to update with children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, but without Kanye. The two are said to be okay sharing custody of their children, although it's reported Kim will be the one keeping the former couple's $60 million California mansion.

Speaking of her relationship to her former husband, the source mentioned the kids, continuing: "She does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though.” The divorce is Kanye's first and Kim's third.

