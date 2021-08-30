Kim Kardashian's Wedding Dress Appearance Shocks Kanye West Fans

Kanye West fans have been left shocked after estranged wife Kim Kardashian rocked up to the rapper's Donda album listening party in a wedding dress. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who has been showing support for 44-year-old West since filing for divorce in Febraury, put on quite the display ahead of the weekend as she and half of Chicago gathered to listen to the Grammy winner's much-anticipated new album.

Donda had not yet been released when Kim wore a custom-made Balenciaga wedding gown on stage. See it below.