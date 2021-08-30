Trending Stories
Anna Kendrick Bids You 'Good Morning' With Dress Blown Up

Anna Kendrick smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Anna Kendrick is saying "Good Morning" as her stunning dress, well, blows up a little. The 36-year-old Pitch Perfect actress, never one to disappoint her Instagram followers, is fresh from another leggy display, this time bringing in a super-classy red carpet gown and a reminder that this star gets invited to the BAFTAS.

Posting for her 18.3 million followers, the 5'2'' beauty went ultra leggy despite admissions that she doesn't like being short - if anything, she was pulling off Amazonian in this snap.

Stuns In Leggy BAFTAS Dress

Anna Kendrick in slit dress
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

Scroll for the photo. Anna, joking she's grown "10 inches over quarantine" in a recent Instagram share, was in high heels and posing outdoors as she stunned in her red-accent, pleated, and sleeveless structured dress, one coming with a racy thigh slit but with an effortlessly classy finish.

Raising one arm up and also seeing her dress caught in the breeze, the stunner sent out her perfect pins and a perfect hairdo, with the caption saying: "Good morning" as Anna added "BAFTA" and tagged Getty Entertainment.

Scroll For The Photo

The snap, which now sits at over 1.2 million likes, quickly brought in the fans - and the celebrities. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini has left a like, with fans throwing Anna endless heart and fire emoji. Fans did not seem to have noticed that Anna was wearing luxury and celebrity-adored designer Zuhair Murad - but they did notice her.

Makeup artist Vanessa Scali said: "The juxtaposition of classic lines and metallic strength of Anna's Zuhair Murad gown was immediately inspiring. It looked like elegant, magical armor." More after the snap.

Dishing Her Secrets

Anna Kendrick home selfie
AnnaKendrick/Instagram

Anna is pretty low-key and a bit of a closed book on Instagram, but it was a different story as the star opened up to Shape last year, talking health, fitness, and overall wellness - with some quirks.

"For a long time, working out meant that the only goal was to change the shape of your body," she said. "But now it's about the strength and flexibility aspects, rather than appearance. I definitely had to shift my thinking about it, from doing something to punish myself to doing something to make my quality of life better."

Talking Mac And Cheese

Anna, who has to eat when wakes up and opts for protein bars, also revealed her favorite cheat food.

"My favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Carbs and dairy—that's the kind of life I'm all about," she admitted, adding: "And I definitely do like sweets. There was a period when I baked a lot. I would find the trickiest recipe I could because I've got this complex: Whenever there's a challenge and the suggestion that maybe I can't do it, I'm like, Oh, yeah? Watch this."

