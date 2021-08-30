Anna Kendrick Bids You 'Good Morning' With Dress Blown Up

Anna Kendrick is saying "Good Morning" as her stunning dress, well, blows up a little. The 36-year-old Pitch Perfect actress, never one to disappoint her Instagram followers, is fresh from another leggy display, this time bringing in a super-classy red carpet gown and a reminder that this star gets invited to the BAFTAS.

Posting for her 18.3 million followers, the 5'2'' beauty went ultra leggy despite admissions that she doesn't like being short - if anything, she was pulling off Amazonian in this snap.