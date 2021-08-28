Seahawks QB Russell Wilson 'Singing A Much Happier Tune' Because Of Gerald Everett

Since they suffered an early playoff exit in the 2020 NFL season, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and his future with the Seattle Seahawks. When the season officially came to an end, reports have started to circulate about Wilson's frustration with all the hits that he's taken and his desire to be more involved with the team's personnel moves.

As soon as Wilson's unhappiness spread around the league, there were growing speculations that he and the Seahawks could part ways this summer.