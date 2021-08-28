Trending Stories
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson 'Singing A Much Happier Tune' Because Of Gerald Everett

Russell Wilson passing the ball
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr
Football
JB Baruelo

Since they suffered an early playoff exit in the 2020 NFL season, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and his future with the Seattle Seahawks. When the season officially came to an end, reports have started to circulate about Wilson's frustration with all the hits that he's taken and his desire to be more involved with the team's personnel moves.

As soon as Wilson's unhappiness spread around the league, there were growing speculations that he and the Seahawks could part ways this summer.

Russell Wilson 'Singing A Happier Tune' In Seattle

Russell Wilson aiming to pass the ball
Gettyimages | Harry How

However, weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially starts, Wilson remains an official member of the Seahawks. Instead of heading into an immediate divorce, the Seahawks did everything they can to address the issue with their veteran quarterback. Aside from having consistent communication with Wilson this summer, Seattle also made several interesting offseason moves, including the acquisition of veteran tight end Gerald Everett in free agency.

According to Josh Alper of NBC Sports, the arrival of Everett is one of the major reasons why Wilson is "singing a much happier tune" in Seattle.

Gerald Everett Winning Russell Wilson's Trust

Gerald Everett running with the ball
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

This may be the first time that Wilson and Everett are playing on the same team but in their performance during the training camp, many people are already impressed by their chemistry on the field. Though they are yet to play their first official NFL game together, Alper revealed that Everett has already succeeded to win Wilson's trust.

"Reports from Seahawks camp have pointed to Everett winning Wilson’s trust in the passing game and Everett said he’s devoted to making the most of his chance to play with his new teammate," Alper wrote.

Gerald Everett Amazed By Russell Wilson

Gerald Everett carrying the ball
Gettyimages | Chris Unger

As of now, Everett has nothing but praise for Wilson. Everett, who previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, admitted that Wilson is the best quarterback that he has ever played with since he entered the NFL in 2017.

“I mean, this is the first time in my career playing with a quarterback of his caliber,” Everett said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “I really want to take advantage of this opportunity, whether I’m here for the short term or long term."

Russell Wilson Happy With Seahawks Offense

After starting the 2021 NFL offseason with drama and frustrations, Wilson seems happy with what he's currently seeing with the Seahawks. Speaking with reporters on Sunday, the 32-year-old quarterback expressed strong confidence that the Seahawks are capable of being the No. 1 offensive team in the league in the 2021 NFL season.

In his interview, Wilson named some of his teammates who have made massive improvements and are expected to make a huge noise next season, including Everett DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, and Chris Carson.

