NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players In Suggested Blockbuster

Pascal Siakam challenging the Heat's defense
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When the 2020-21 NBA season officially came to an end, most people were expecting the Golden State Warriors to resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. The Warriors may be having their championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green back but as of now, they must be aware that they need more star power to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty next year.

If a superstar becomes available on the trading block, the Warriors should no longer think twice before sacrificing their young players to improve their current roster.

Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic To Warriors

Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report made bold predictions for the league's top trade targets. If the Toronto Raptors decide to undergo a rebuilding process, Swartz believes that the Warriors could grab the opportunity to get Pascal Siakam and Goran Dragic from the North.

Siakam has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors since the Raptors selected Scottie Barnes in the 2021 NBA Draft. After they drafted a younger replacement for him, most people think that the Raptors would strongly consider trading Siakam if the right deal comes along.

Proposed Trade Package To Acquire Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic

Pascal Siakam taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Rich Schultz

Having a plethora of interesting assets, the Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster should the Raptors make Siakam officially available on the trading block. To get Siakam and Dragic out of Toronto, Swartz suggested that the Warriors could offer the Raptors a trade package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Kevon Looney.

If the proposed blockbuster trade would push through, it would help the Warriors and the Raptors in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic Improve Warriors' Championship Odds

Pascal Siakam trying to protect the ball from Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Giving up Wiggins, Kuminga, Wiseman, and Looney for Siakam and Dragic should be a no-brainer for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Curry, Thompson, and Green. The potential arrival of Siakam would fulfill the Warriors' dream of adding a fourth superstar and significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

Siakam would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Warriors could use Dragic as Curry's temporary starting backcourt partner while waiting for Thompson to fully recover from his injury.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade would be worth exploring for the Raptors if they decide to undergo a rebuilding process and focus on the development of their young players. By sending Siakam and Dragic to Golden State, the Raptors would be receiving four young and promising talents who could be part of their long-term future.

Wiggins, Wiseman, Kuminga, and Looney could join Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Raptors would try to build in the post-Kyle Lowry era.

