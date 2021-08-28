NBA Rumors: GSW Could Get Pascal Siakam & Goran Dragic For Four Players In Suggested Blockbuster

When the 2020-21 NBA season officially came to an end, most people were expecting the Golden State Warriors to resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. The Warriors may be having their championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green back but as of now, they must be aware that they need more star power to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty next year.

If a superstar becomes available on the trading block, the Warriors should no longer think twice before sacrificing their young players to improve their current roster.