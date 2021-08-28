NBA Rumors: Two Former All-Stars Linked To LA Lakers On Buyout Market

However, the Lakers don't seem to be done yet in upgrading their roster. As of now, they continue to be linked to several veterans who are eyeing to contend for the NBA championship title next year. One of the players who is rumored to be interested in signing with the Purple and Gold is Rajon Rondo of the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a recent podcast, which is posted on Twitter, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN talked about several interesting topics, including the veterans who could fill the remaining spots on the Lakers' roster. Of all the buyout candidates, Shelburne revealed that Rondo is the "strongest candidate" to join the Lakers this summer.