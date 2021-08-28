Trending Stories
Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Instagram Models

Monica Huldt Rocks Nude Thong & Thigh-High Stockings, Fans Go Wild

NBA Rumors: Two Former All-Stars Linked To LA Lakers On Buyout Market

Rajon Rondo trying to score against the Clippers
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The LA Lakers were one of the most aggressive teams on the market in the 2021 offseason. After failing to defend their throne, they tried to fix the issues on their roster and build a better supporting cast around their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the additions of Russell Westbrook and other solid veteran role players to their roster, it's hardly surprising that the Lakers are once again considered as one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Rajon Rondo Could Return To Lakers

Rajon Rondo making plays for the Lakers
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

However, the Lakers don't seem to be done yet in upgrading their roster. As of now, they continue to be linked to several veterans who are eyeing to contend for the NBA championship title next year. One of the players who is rumored to be interested in signing with the Purple and Gold is Rajon Rondo of the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a recent podcast, which is posted on Twitter, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN talked about several interesting topics, including the veterans who could fill the remaining spots on the Lakers' roster. Of all the buyout candidates, Shelburne revealed that Rondo is the "strongest candidate" to join the Lakers this summer.

Why A Return To Lakers Make Sense For Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo passing the ball
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Reuniting with James and Davis in Los Angeles would make a lot of sense for Rondo. The Grizzlies may have one of the promising young cores in the league, but they are still years away from contending for the NBA championship title. Instead of wasting another season mentoring young players, going back to the Lakers would give Rondo a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his third championship ring.

Rondo may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be a solid addition to the Lakers' second unit.

DeAndre Jordan Could Leave Nets For Lakers

DeAndre Jordan finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Aside from Rondo, another buyout candidate who could join the Lakers as a free agent is DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets.

"Another buyout candidate who I think you should watch for – and this is another one that’s a bit harder to see how it’s going to happen, OK? But DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn – they are way over the luxury tax," Shelburne said, as quoted by NBC Sports. "I don’t think he would do a buyout there. I think, if he doesn’t play at all or depending how he fits there, this would be more of a midseason thing, probably."

Nets No Longer Need DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan surveying the court
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

There's indeed a strong chance for Jordan to become a free agent this summer. With the emergence of Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton in Brooklyn, most people believe that Jordan's service is no longer needed in Brooklyn. In a recent article, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic confirmed that Jordan's days with the Nets are already numbered.

Though he doesn't know his "exit route," Schiffer believes that Jordan wouldn't be part of the Nets' roster when the 2021-22 NBA season starts in October.

Latest Headlines

The Complicated Ending of Anna Kendrick's 'Stowaway' Explained

August 28, 2021

Britney Spears' Cameo Roles On 'How I Met Your Mother' Explained

August 27, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff On Sutton Stracke Reconcilation, First Date With Husband Rob

August 27, 2021

How Much Is Dorinda Medley Worth After Her 2020 Firing From 'RHONY'?

August 27, 2021

What Really Happened To Calista Flockhart?

August 27, 2021

How Did Surfing Become An Olympic Sport?

August 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.