NBA Rumors: Two Former All-Stars Linked To LA Lakers On Buyout Market

The LA Lakers were one of the most aggressive teams on the market in the 2021 offseason. After failing to defend their throne, they tried to fix the issues on their roster and build a better supporting cast around their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the additions of Russell Westbrook and other solid veteran role players to their roster, it's hardly surprising that the Lakers are once again considered as one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.