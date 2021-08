In a final voiceover, Kendrick's character said, "I realize that this is one of those rare opportunities that could truly give my life meaning beyond anything I could imagine."

Speaking of the ending of Kendrick's character's life, director and writer Joe Penna told Collider he added the voiceover so the ending wouldn't be too somber for viewers.

"That was something that we wrote after everything was done, and that we knew we wanted to write after everything was done, because we wanted to watch the film until that final little voiceover. Because we wanted it to be as hopeful as that bleak-ass ending can be. We wanted it to be as hopeful as possible," he explained.