Britney Spears' Cameo Roles On 'How I Met Your Mother' Explained

Britney Spears was one of many celebrity guests to appear on How I Met Your Mother during its nine-season run.

Surrounded by the likes of Lucy Hale, Kyle MacLachlan, Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Katy Perry, Spears made a couple of cameo appearances in 2008 as her character attempted to become the love interest of Josh Radnor's character, Ted Mosby.

In her first episode, called "Ten Sessions," Ted visited his dermatologist, played by Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke, in hopes of getting his butterfly tattoo removed.