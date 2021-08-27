Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Impressive Tattoos In Stretchy Underwear

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Be Traded To Celtics For Five Players, Two 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

US Politics

Republicans Name Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates

Britney Spears' Cameo Roles On 'How I Met Your Mother' Explained

Britney Spears smiles with pony tail and diamond earrings.
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Britney Spears was one of many celebrity guests to appear on How I Met Your Mother during its nine-season run.

Surrounded by the likes of Lucy Hale, Kyle MacLachlan, Bryan Cranston, Katie Holmes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Katy Perry, Spears made a couple of cameo appearances in 2008 as her character attempted to become the love interest of Josh Radnor's character, Ted Mosby.

In her first episode, called "Ten Sessions," Ted visited his dermatologist, played by Scrubs actress Sarah Chalke, in hopes of getting his butterfly tattoo removed.

Britney Spears' Character Was Determined To Get Josh Radnor's Character's Attention

The 'How I Met Your Mother' cast stands on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM

While Ted hoped to hit it off with his doctor, he got the attention of Spears' character, Abby, instead.

Although Abby first appears to be a bit nerdy, wearing glasses and cardigans, she changes up her look in an effort to get attention from Ted.

"She has a total spazzy crush on Ted," Craig Thomas, the co-creator of How I Met Your Mother, told TV Guide, via MTV.

As Ted continued to visit the doctor's office, Abby's appearance got more and more sexier with over-the-top hairdos and racier clothing.

Alyson Hannigan And Jason Segel Applauded Britney Spears' Performance

Britney Spears wears a black lace jumpsuit with her hair down.
Shutterstock | 2914948

"[Spears] was so funny, and she already had her character down pat," Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily on the show, told TV Guide. "I had no idea she had such great comic timing."

Meanwhile, Jason Segel, who starred in the role of Marshall, said Spears' improvisations were "really good."

"She came up with stuff that had everyone laughing," he recalled. "She's definitely a comedian."

In addition to her cameo in "Ten Sessions," Spears was also seen on an episode titled "Everything Must Go," as Screen Rant revealed.

Neil Patrick Harris Wasn't A Fan Of Britney Spears' Cameo

The 'How I Met Your Mother' cast smiles in the sun.
Shutterstock | 842284

While certain cast members applauded Spears for her rendition of Abby on How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris, who played the role of Barney Stinson, wasn't on board with her cameo role.

As a Screen Rant report explained, Harris actually voiced an objection to the singer's appearance, claiming to feel that the show would become too reliant on big-name guest stars.

According to an L.A. Times article, Harris claimed he was “in a small minority that thinks the show doesn’t need stunt casting.”

Carter Bays Claimed Britney Spears 'Rescued' The Show

Britney Spears wears a silver sequined dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

According to a report shared by the Insider, Carter Bays, another co-creator of How I Met Your Mother, applauded Spears not only for her cameo role on his series years ago, but also said on Reddit that the pop star's appearance resulted in an increase in viewership on the CBS comedy show.

"By golly she put our show on the map. It can't be overstated," he wrote. "Britney Spears rescued us from ever being on the [renewal] bubble again. Thanks Britney!"

Latest Headlines

'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff On Sutton Stracke Reconcilation, First Date With Husband Rob

August 27, 2021

How Much Is Dorinda Medley Worth After Her 2020 Firing From 'RHONY'?

August 27, 2021

What Really Happened To Calista Flockhart?

August 27, 2021

How Did Surfing Become An Olympic Sport?

August 27, 2021

Republicans Name Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates

August 27, 2021

The Richest Surfers In The World

August 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.