What Really Happened To Calista Flockhart?

Calista Flockhart's role in Ally McBeal launched her into superstardom in the late 1990s and led to a number of other television roles in series, including Brothers & Sisters and Supergirl, and films, including The Birdcage, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her.
However, after winning a number of awards, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, the 56-year-old actress, who's been married to Harrison Ford since 2010, seemingly disappeared.