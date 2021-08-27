Trending Stories
How Much Is Dorinda Medley Worth After Her 2020 Firing From 'RHONY'?

Dorinda Medley smiles in a purple blazer and black earrings.
Gettyimages | Noam Galai
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Dorinda Medley has been discussing the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of New York City in recent weeks as she continues to promote her new book, Make It Nice. But, according to a recent report regarding her net worth, she certainly doesn't need the money.

Although Medley would, of course, benefit from returning to the Bravo reality series following her firing in August of last year, ahead of production on the show's currently airing 13th season, she's doing quite well for herself when it comes to her finances.

Dorinda Medley Launched A Cashmere Company In London

Dorinda Medley wears a sequined black dress.
Gettyimages | Michael Loccisano

According to a report from Money Inc., Medley is believed to be worth an impressive $20 million. And, as Floor 8 revealed, her career began long before she got married.

After gaining experience in the work force, Medley relocated to London with first husband Ralph Lynch. While there, Medley founded the DCL cashmere company and later worked with a number of high-profile clients, including Princess Diana.

Despite seeing success in business, Medley's marriage soon came to an end after the arrival of her daughter. And, ultimately, she chose to return to New York City.

Richard Medley Died In 2011

Dorinda Medley wears a white sweater with a Fendi purse.
Gettyimages | Bennett Raglin

After Medley and her successful career returned to the United States, she met and married second husband Richard Medley.

During their marriage, Medley and her husband lived in the Berkshires at Blue Stone Manor, which she still owns, until Richard tragically passed away in 2011.

Following Richard's death, Medley was believed to have inherited "a sizable amount of money," via Money Inc., and years later, she moved on from her heartbreak with boyfriend John Mahdessian, the founder of Madame Paulette luxury dry-cleaning.

Dorinda Medley Sold Her Company And NY Real Estate To Add To Her Net Worth

Dorinda Medley wears a camisole with a yellow and purple jacket on top.
Shutterstock | 64736

While Medley and Mahdessian's relationship ultimately came to an end, her career has remained steady. And, while she was let go from her role on The Real Housewives of New York City last year, she has maintained her popularity on social media and through that, she launched an aerobics class.

In addition to the salary she received throughout her time with Bravo, Medley has garnered herself massive sums of money by selling her cashmere company and other real estate in New York.

Will Dorinda Medley Return To 'RHONY' For Season 14?

Dorinda Medley wears a sequined red dress.
Gettyimages | Bryan Bedder

After sitting out for the show's 13th season following her firing, Medley is open to a potential role on The Real Housewives of New York City season 14.

"Never say never, right?" she told People. "I think you have to be your authentic self, warts and all,. I think, if people love me for it, they hate me for it, I tell it like I see it. I don't lie. It is what it is.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 13 is currently airing on Bravo on Tuesday nights at 9/8c.

