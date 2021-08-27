How Much Is Dorinda Medley Worth After Her 2020 Firing From 'RHONY'?

Dorinda Medley has been discussing the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of New York City in recent weeks as she continues to promote her new book, Make It Nice. But, according to a recent report regarding her net worth, she certainly doesn't need the money.

Although Medley would, of course, benefit from returning to the Bravo reality series following her firing in August of last year, ahead of production on the show's currently airing 13th season, she's doing quite well for herself when it comes to her finances.