How Did Surfing Become An Olympic Sport?

After decades of waiting, surfing has finally made it to the Olympics. Surfing, a surface water sport in which an individual uses a board to ride on the forward section of a moving wave of water, was one of the four sports that debuted in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The surfing tournament was divided into two categories - men's shortboard and women's shortboard - and was held in the final week of July.

Only five countries have participated in the first surfing event in the Olympic games. These included the host country Japan, Brazil, United States, South Africa, and Australia.