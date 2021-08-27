Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

US Politics

Republicans Name Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Impressive Tattoos In Stretchy Underwear

Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

How Did Surfing Become An Olympic Sport?

Man surfing
Gettyimages | Ryan Pierse
Sports
JB Baruelo

After decades of waiting, surfing has finally made it to the Olympics. Surfing, a surface water sport in which an individual uses a board to ride on the forward section of a moving wave of water, was one of the four sports that debuted in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The surfing tournament was divided into two categories - men's shortboard and women's shortboard - and was held in the final week of July.

Only five countries have participated in the first surfing event in the Olympic games. These included the host country Japan, Brazil, United States, South Africa, and Australia.

When Did The Idea Of Including Surfing In The Olympics Started?

Statue of Duke Kahanamoku
Shutterstock | 2448089

According to the official website of the International Surfing Association (ISA), the idea of including surfing in the Olympic games was first discussed by Duke Kahanamoku, an Olympic gold medalist in swimming who was considered as the father of modern surfing.

When he participated in the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, Kahanamoku revealed that it had been a dream of his to see surfing being included in the Olympic games. 83 years later, then-ISA President Fernando Aguerre took a huge step to turn Kahanamoku's dream into a reality by urging the organization to make it a strategic priority to bring surfing to the Olympics.

IOC Allows Proposal For New Sports In Olympics In 2014

Olympics logo with Japanese flag
Gettyimages | Carl Court

ISA has finally seen the fruits of its hard work when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the decision to allow organizing committees of each Olympic Games edition to propose new events. According to AS.com, the Tokyo Olympic Committee proposed in September 2015 to include karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing as new sports in the Olympics.

Almost a year after the Tokyo Olympic Committee sent their proposal, IOC approved the addition of karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing in the Olympic games.

Thomas Bach Explains Why They Agreed To Include Surfing & Other Sports In The Olympics

Thomas Bach talking to the media
Gettyimages | Pool

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, revealed that they decided to include surfing and other sports in the Olympic games to gather more support from the youth.

"We want to take sport to the youth," Bach said. "With the many options that young people have, we cannot expect any more that they will come automatically to us. We have to go to them... Taken together, the five sports are an innovative combination of established and emerging, youth-focused events that are popular in Japan and will add to the legacy of the Tokyo Games."

Results Of First Surfing Event In The Olympics

Itailo Ferreira raising his arm after winning the gold medal
Gettyimages | Ryan Pierse

All five countries that participated in the first surfing event in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics - Japan, United States, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia - have managed to bring home at least one medal. For the men's shortboard, Italo Ferreira of Brazil captured the gold medal, while Kanoa Igarashi of Japan and Owen Wright of Australia won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

For the women's shortboard, the gold medal was obtained by Carissa Moore of the United States. Bianca Buitendag of South Africa came in second place and Amuro Tsuzuki of Japan won the bronze medal.

Latest Headlines

Republicans Name Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates

August 27, 2021

The Richest Surfers In The World

August 27, 2021

Digisexuality: People Are Falling In Love With Robots, Computer Programs

August 27, 2021

Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson To Star In Rom-Com 'Meet Cute'

August 27, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Rocks Skimpy Spandex For Unusual 'Errands'

August 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Be Traded To Celtics For Five Players, Two 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps

August 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.