Digisexuality: People Are Falling In Love With Robots, Computer Programs

In director Spike Jonze's 2013 movie Her, the main protagonist Theodore Twombly, who is portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, falls in love with a Siri-like virtual assistant.

Critics classify the film as science fiction, but people around the world are actually falling in love with virtual assistants, gadgets, computer programs, even robots -- and they are called digisexuals.

What was once taboo is now socially acceptable, so digisexuals have gradually become more comfortable with sharing their stories with the public.

So, how can one be a digisexual and what is digisexuality?