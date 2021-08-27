Republicans Name Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates

The 2024 presidential election is still years away, so few have dared make predictions about the race.

However, virtually all polling suggests that former President Donald Trump would easily win the Republican Party's presidential nomination -- no conservative politician even comes close to the former commander-in-chief in terms of popularity.

Trump, for his part, has made it clear that he intends to launch a comeback presidential bid. But what if, for some reason, he doesn't? That would leave the GOP presidential field wide open.

Here are four possible GOP presidential candidates in 2024.